Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $32,618,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 288.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 1,298,004 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,180,000 after buying an additional 762,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after buying an additional 663,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

