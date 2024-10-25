Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.250 EPS.

Bancorp Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,271. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

