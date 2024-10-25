Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $330.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,336,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,968,704. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

