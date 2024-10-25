Bank of Stockton Purchases 530 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,481,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 519.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $65.51. 74,794 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

