Bank of Stockton Sells 6,011 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.37. 9,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

