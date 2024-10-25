Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Issues Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of BHB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
