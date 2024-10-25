Barclays Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 158,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 24.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

