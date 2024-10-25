Barclays Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,080.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $928.90 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.