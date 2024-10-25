Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $68.50 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.