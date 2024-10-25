BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

