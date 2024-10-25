Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Trading 13.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 136,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 133,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

