Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $184.80. 101,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average is $210.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

View Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.