BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the September 30th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

