BitcoinBR Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.02 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

