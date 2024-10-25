BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 4,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 201,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

BitFuFu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

