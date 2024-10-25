BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 4,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 201,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
