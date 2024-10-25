BKV (NYSE:BKV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BKV’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

BKV Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BKV

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. BKV has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BKV news, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

