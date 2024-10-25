BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,095.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622 ($21.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,465.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,468.86.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

