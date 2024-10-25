BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,095.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622 ($21.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,465.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,468.86.
About BlackRock Smaller Companies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Smaller Companies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Maximize Portfolio Income with These 3 Dividend ETFs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Talen Energy: A Nuclear Power Stock That Can Keep Winning
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.