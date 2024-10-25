Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.97 and a 200-day moving average of $326.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $354.28.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

