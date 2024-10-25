Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $266.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

