BMO Capital Markets Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$18.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE DPM opened at C$14.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.01. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$14.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

