BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $424.95 and last traded at $425.31. 617,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,034,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.26.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNGU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

