Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $195.00 at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

BA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,113. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $58,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

