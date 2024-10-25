Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 86.2% in October

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

BBLG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 28,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.72. On average, analysts forecast that Bone Biologics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.