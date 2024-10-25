Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.55, but opened at $181.01. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $186.30, with a volume of 457,537 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

