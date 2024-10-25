Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $69.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 747,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

