Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.920 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.89-0.92 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

