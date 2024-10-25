Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.920 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE BDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 281,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,532. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $913.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

