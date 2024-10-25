Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 48.66 and last traded at 48.36, with a volume of 64265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 47.36.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of 41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of 39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

