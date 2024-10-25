Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.54 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $936.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

