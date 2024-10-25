Bull Oak Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $390.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $394.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

