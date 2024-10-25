Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 583.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,732. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

