Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $780,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.56. 69,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

