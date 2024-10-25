Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $999,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,115. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

