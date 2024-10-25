Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,989. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

