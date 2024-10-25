Busey Bank Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Busey Bank increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Northern Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 98.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.