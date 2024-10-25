Busey Bank Buys 64,841 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,704,000 after acquiring an additional 105,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

