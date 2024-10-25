Busey Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $318.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

