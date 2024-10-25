Busey Bank Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Busey Bank reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $4,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

