Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.55%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

