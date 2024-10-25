Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.78. 1,080,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,410,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 160,113 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 789,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 164,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

