Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNI opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.