Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Veritas

Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$153.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

