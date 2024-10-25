Canal Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after buying an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 51.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

