Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Reduced by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $458.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

