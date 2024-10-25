Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 4,278,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,045,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

