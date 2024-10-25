Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Carrier Global Stock Down 8.8 %

CARR stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

