Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

CARV opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

