Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.75. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 5,079 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
