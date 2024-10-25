Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.75. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 5,079 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

