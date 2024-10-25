CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 559,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,905. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

