Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

About Celebrus Technologies

Shares of CLBS stock remained flat at GBX 280 ($3.64) during trading hours on Friday. 146,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Celebrus Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.90 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

