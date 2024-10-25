Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance
About Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celebrus Technologies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.